Second Annual Harbor District Maritime Festival Happening This Weekend

Get ready for all things maritime and nautical this weekend!

The Washington Harbor District Alliance is holding the second annual Harbor District Maritime Festival on Saturday, April 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the Washington Waterfront.

The event is a place where kids and adults alike experience the magic of getting on the water, the beauty of watercrafts, and the richness of our maritime culture. There will be marine vendors and dealers, a nautical flea market, nautical artisans, demonstrations, food trucks, live music and more!

Learn from the experts, swap stories with fellow boat aficionados, and bring your family for a weekend they’ll never forget. Come on down to Washington and experience it all yourself: the boats, the craftsmanship, the community, the celebration.

The Schedule of Events is below.

9am – 2pm: Marine Market ( Washington Waterfront )

10am: Kayak Race ( Maritime Quarter, Washington Waterfront )

12pm: Boat Parade (T o participate, decorate your boat and meet on the east side of the trestle to line up at 11:45am. Please do not use political signage. )

4pm – 8pm: Sails & Ales (Festival Park)

Check out more information on the Harbor District Maritime Festival at whda.org, and see a map with the location of the festival below.