The popularity of music festivals is increasing following a couple years of canceled events. Want to hear some great music in the Outer Banks? VusicOBX has Music with a View in 2022!

This month, we have three separate days of music planned.

On Sunday, August 14, check out Greensky Bluegrass with The Wood Brothers. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the quintet—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael ArlenBont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)—have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience.

Rolling back and forth across North America on successive tours, they recently sold out three nights at Red Rocks in Colorado, a feat unheard of in their genre.

Slightly Stoopid with Pepper, Common Kings, The Elovaters visit Roanoake Island Festival Park on Friday, August 26. Attendees can enter the park at 4:00 p.m., with the music starting at 5:30 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid features Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, creating a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk.

Then on Sunday, August 28, Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue take the stage. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.

If this is your first time to a VusicOBX event, keep in mind there are prohibited items and we have a full list of frequently asked questions on our website. For a look at our location at Roanoake Island Festival Park, check out the map below.

