Local Dentist Offers Pain Free Dentistry with Solea Laser in Greenville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vinson Dental and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vinson Dental, visit https://vinsondental.com/.

What keeps you from the dentist? Shots? Novocain? Do you hate being numb for hours? Vinson Dental in Winterville is providing most patients with a pain-free and anesthesia-free dental visit with the only dental laser in Pitt County.

Technology today is truly amazing. The Solea laser is the first dental CO2 laser approved by the FDA and can deliver virtually painless dentistry for patients’ teeth and gums. Utilizing this technology, we provide both comfort and convenience for our patients. We can address certain cavities at your checkup visit without having to come back for another appointment. You can also jump right back into your day without having half of your face numb. Believe it or not, there is no extra cost for you to have your treatment done with the Solea laser!

It is pain-free dentistry, and you will not pay more for it! Make a no shot appointment with Dr. Vinson and Dr. McGee today! 252-565-8985 or visit our website.