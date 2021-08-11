Victra Hiring Hundreds at Greenville Telesales Center

Hiring event Aug. 12-13 will include interviews and on-the-spot job offers from the innovative and successful company founded from an ECU dorm room

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (Sponsored) - Victra, the largest exclusive authorized retailer for Verizon Wireless products and services, announces plans to immediately hire hundreds of local employees for its Greenville Telesales Center. The company, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary, is hosting a hiring event for local telesales and customer service jobs at the Greenville Convention Center Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13.

To support the growing customer needs and nationwide connectivity, Victra hopes to hire up to 250 new team members to join the customer service team. Informally known as the GTC, the Greenville Telesales Center originally opened in spring 2020 as a hub for customer service inquiries, resolutions and sales for the more than 1,000 Verizon Victra stores located across the country and supporting the more than 4,000 existing Victra employees.

The hiring event runs Thursday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. The event is designed to be fast and easy for candidates, getting them through the easy application and interview steps in an hour. Offers to qualified and desired team members will be extended and can be accepted on-the-spot. For those hired during the event, there is a limited-time offer of a $2,500 sign-on bonus – terms and conditions apply.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and bring a form of valid, current identification. Otherwise, the event requires no reservation, appointment or signups, and applicants do not need any prior experience in customer service, sales or telesales. Dress code is casual with a “come as you are” mentality, so candidates can attend on the way to or from other jobs. For an even speedier onsite process, locals can submit their information in advance to the online hiring portal www.Pitt-Jobs.com.

Since its opening in spring of 2020, Victra’s Greenville Telesales Center has welcomed hundreds of team members into their collaborative culture and fun atmosphere that supports creativity and innovation. Greenville Telesales Center employees are offered significant opportunities for professional development and advancement, as well as optimized training opportunities. Hired candidates will enjoy a competitive salary, 401K with company matching, premium insurance benefits, paid maternity leave, and discounts and offers to over 100,000 items from your favorite retailers.

“Victra has seen tremendous growth and we’re thrilled to bring on more team members to our Greenville Telesales Center,” said Rich Balot, founder and CEO of Victra. “The pandemic has been a testament to how much we all need technology to stay connected, and our growth in the eastern part of the state will allow us to help keep communities connected when they need it most.”

Balot originally started what is now Victra with his brother from his dorm room at ECU. Over the past two and half decades, Victra has become a leading Verizon Wireless retailer with award-winning customer service. Throughout the country and specifically in the communities of its more than 950 store locations nationwide, Victra is active in giving back to local causes through generous donations, hours of volunteer efforts and fundraising efforts, supporting a wide range of causes including veteran homelessness, food insecurity, displacement from natural disasters and more.

The Greenville Convention Center is located at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW, Greenville, NC 27834. Applicants should go to the entrance near the Hampton Inn hotel. For assistance or more information about the Greenville Telesales Center and its available jobs, call (252) 378-3076 or visit www.pitt-jobs.com. The Greenville Telesales Center, where those hired will work, is located at 1451 Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, NC 28590.

ABOUT VICTRA

Victra is a leading retailer of wireless products and services. The company operates as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest and best performing wireless network. Victra has approximately 950 Verizon-branded retail stores across 46 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.