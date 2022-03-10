Join the Victra Team During This Week’s Hiring Event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Victra and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Victra, visit victra.com.

Want to work for a company that values its employees like family? Victra might be just the place for you and you can find out more at a hiring event this week!

Current employees say the company culture at Victra is what really drew them into the company. The leadership and amazing support system at Victra helps add to the welcoming family-feel.

And at Victra, it’s not just a job, its a career. For those who are career-oriented, Victra offers tremendous growth opportunities and wages and benefits that one employee calls “life-changing.”

New positions are created as needed for the ever-changing world. Victra is currently looking for customer care reps and salespeople who are ready to earn money and have fun in a supportive and structured environment. The company offers:

Paid Training

Premium Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Paid Maternity Leave

401K Match

Tuition Reimbursement

50% off Verizon Service

VNation Disaster Relief

Referral Bonus

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Employee Resource Groups

Frequent Contests

Career Advancement Opportunities

Join our team of world class contact center professionals!

A hiring event is happening on Wednesday, March 16th, 10 AM – 3 PM at NCWorks 3101, Bismarck Street, Greenville, NC 27834.

Learn more by visiting Victra’s website or by watching the video above.