New Urgent Care Option Now Open in Greenville

As a locally owned and operated urgent care center, Urgent Care Down East is dedicated to serving those in Washington, NC and now in Greenville, NC with professional and compassionate care.

Rachel Gardner founded Urgent Care Down East in 2014 when she noticed a lack of immediate healthcare or available walk-in clinics. The closest urgent care facility to the rural area of Washington, NC, was over 45 minutes away. Rachel noticed that the nearest emergency room was being flooded with simple acute care needs, which told her that the area badly needed an immediate care facility. In 2014 Urgent Care Down East opened its doors to fill the lack of urgent care in the area to provide accessible and efficient immediate care for individuals.

Soon Rachel realized there was a need for additional immediate care in Greenville, NC. On November 13th 2023, Urgent Care Down East opened at another location in Greenville at 505 Greenville Boulevard.

Urgent Care Down East is here for you with same-day comprehensive and personalized care for those who walk in without an appointment. The team is trained to handle everything; from simple acute care needs to on-site x-rays, lacerations, blood work, and more, we can treat you with personalized and comprehensive care the same day you arrive.

Washington

252-623-2000

853 Washington Square Mall

Greenville

252-378-2200

505 Greenville Blvd