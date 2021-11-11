How Much Can the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Tow?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toyota of New Bern and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toyota of New Bern, visit https://www.toyotaofnewbern.com/

Having an adventurous midsize SUV like the Toyota RAV4 makes heading off for a weekend getaway a lot easier. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 strikes a perfect balance between compact maneuverability and powerful performance. A great choice, whether you’re planning on driving it to work during the week or getting away for the weekend.

It offers a roomy interior with a fuel-efficient engine that delivers ample power. Need to tow things like a boat, dirt bikes, lawn equipment, trailer, or jet ski? Knowing the Toyota RAV4 towing capacity can help you determine if you’re making the right choice with your next car.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 can tow up to 3,500 pounds depending on the model of RAV4 and the engine you choose. The base model 2.5L 4-cylinder engine will tow 1,500 pounds. Upgrade to a Hybrid 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, pushing your towing limits further to 1,750 pounds, adding 250 pounds more towing ability than the standard gas engine.

Are you looking for a compact crossover for your next family adventure? At Toyota of New Bern, we’ll break down each trim level and show you how to maximize the RAV4′s towing capacity, whatever your budget.

