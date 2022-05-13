Que Marks the Spot at Ayden’s “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off and Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Town of Ayden and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Town of Ayden, visit www.aydenbbq.org.

If you live in eastern North Carolina, one thing is an almost certainty – you likely love BBQ! Whether it’s the traditional eastern North Carolina chopped ‘que or if you have a preference to branch out to barbecue ribs, chicken, brisket and more, you’ll want to be in Ayden this weekend. You don’t need google maps to get there. Just let your nose lead the way. After a couple year’s absence due to Covid-19, the Town of Ayden is excited to share its heritage of barbecue. This weekend will mark the 5th year this Kansas City BBQ Sanctioned event will take place in and around downtown Ayden. The Kings of Q is also a stop on this years Mid Atlantic Barbecue Association State Cup Series. There will be a total of 33 teams coming from all over the state of North Carolina, plus the states of New Jersey, South Carolina and Virginia to compete in cooking categories including pork, ribs, chicken and brisket

The festival kicks off Friday at 5pm with rides, a beer garden, vendors and crafts opening for your enjoyment. We’ve got you covered for dinner. Come and visit Smokehouse Alley, where food vendors will be serving up their take on all your barbeque favorites. After dinner, stroll the “BBQ Village” and chat with the cook teams as they begin to set up for the cooking competition. At 7:30pm, enjoy the sounds of one of the south’s favorite party bands, North Tower. Whether you dance in front of the stage or enjoy the music from the comforts of your chair, you’ll love hearing your favorite dance, oldies and beach tunes. Rides, inflatables, and amusements are available for the young and young at heart and will run from 5pm – 10pm where tickets are $1.

On Saturday, expect a full day of activities with the event firing back up at 9am and running until 11pm. A new highlight to this year’s BBQ festival will be a Hog Calling Contest. Registration begins at 11am at the main downtown stage and will run until 1pm. Dress the part, bring your best “Sooeeeyyy” call, and come join the fun. There will be various featured shows throughout the day including a line dance instruction session, a martial arts performance, a Car Cruise and of course the “Kings of Q” Awards Ceremony. Event times can be viewed at www.aydenbbq.org. As day turns into evening, the main stage will come alive with beach music legends, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Bring your shaggin’ shoes and come join the fun.

For more information, and to see a full schedule list, please visit the official “Kings of Q” BBQ Festival and Cook-Off website HERE. The festival activities are located in the heart of downtown Ayden.