Tarboro River Bandits need host families for upcoming season

(Kathleen Golding)

If you need a rewarding experience that pairs baseball with mentoring young men on the cusp of greatness, then apply to be a host family for the Tarboro River Bandits!

Each season, the team seeks new families to house our players and coaches for a 12-week period from late May until mid-August. As part of the Carolina – Virginia Collegiate League, the Tarboro River Bandits host some of the top college players from all over the nation.

Host families serve as an opportunity to help these collegiate athletes preserve their status as amateurs. Since a living expense is not permitted by the NCAA, host families act as the players’ support system throughout the season.

Being a host family is typically very rewarding. In fact, it is not uncommon for a player to remain in touch with his summer collegiate baseball host family for years afterward, even when he has lost touch with the team itself.

For more information on becoming a Tarboro River Bandits host family, fill out our downloadable Host Home Questionnaire and email it back to us at tarriverbandits@gmail.com.