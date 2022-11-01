Your next event could be here!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://shwpark.com.

Looking for a unique setting for your next celebration or meeting? Sylvan Heights Bird Park offers two event spaces to accommodate gatherings of all sizes.

Toad Hall Pavilion

Surrounded by the park’s aviaries and wetlands, Toad Hall is a 4,400 square foot event space that can seat more than 200 guests. The open-air pavilion allows nature to set the backdrop, and is nestled among the aviaries at Sylvan Heights Bird Park. A large, outdoor deck overlooks a forested area and the park’s newest exhibit featuring two Southern Cassowaries, while the nearby treehouse provides a birds’-eye view of the park’s lush natural wetland teeming with wildlife.

When the sun goes down, Toad Hall comes alive with bright chandeliers and welcoming outdoor lighting. A stone fireplace and optional clear, weather-proof panels will keep you and your guests warm and dry, while still allowing views of the surrounding woods. Whether it’s the sounds of the resident birds settling in to roost for the night, or the chorus of nocturnal wildlife in the nearby wetland, Toad Hall is truly a memorable venue after dark!

Golden LEAF Room

For smaller gatherings, Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s bright, spacious Golden LEAF room welcomes 80 guests or fewer inside Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Visitor Center. A caterers’ kitchen is available for both day and evening events, and private access to the lobby, front porch, and back deck overlooking the Multinational Aviary’s flock of flamingos is available for after-hours events.

WiFi access and presentation equipment is available in both venues. Contact Sylvan Heights Bird Park today at events@shwpark.com or (252) 826-3186 to plan your event! Or, visit Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s website to learn more: https://shwpark.com/plan-a-visit/events/your-event-at-sylvan-heights.html