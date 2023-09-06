The Year of the Toucan: Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s 2023 Annual Fundraiser

The majestic, noble, and beautiful toucan is known around the bird world as one of the most colorful. It’s rainbow-colored beak continues to inspire adults and children all over the world.

That is why Sylvan Heights Bird Park chose this legendary bird to highlight in our 2023 Annual Fundraiser.

“The Year of the Toucan” is so much more than a celebration of this creature -- it’s a chance to give back to Sylvan Heights Bird Park and take part in food, fun, and friendship.

Join us on Oct. 14, 2023 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for cocktails, dinner, and the opportunity to bid on unique items in our live and silent auctions.

We are excited about some of the items up for bid this year, including:

Four nights in Africa at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe and Livingstone, Zambia

Dining experiences at top restaurants in Raleigh and eastern North Carolina

A four-night stay in a luxury apartment in York, England

Private tours at the North Carolina Zoo and Carolina Tiger Rescue

Exclusive “Bird Keeper for a Day” experiences at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Original art and jewelry pieces inspired by the birds at Sylvan Heights

Event information and tickets are available on the Annual Fundraiser website at https://one.bidpal.net/toucan/.

The online portion of our auction launches on Oct. 2. A preview of the auction will be available at the end of September.

If you’re ready to experience the thrill and excitement of our auction, the fun of meeting fellow bird enthusiasts, or just the joy of helping one of North Carolina’s premier bird sanctuaries, we look forward to meeting you!