Sylvan Heights Bird Park Presents ‘Year of the Toucan 2023′

Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s annual fundraiser is always for the birds!

This year’s theme highlights the charismatic Toucans and their rainforest habitat.

Our Year of the Toucan event will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Event tickets include an open bar and cocktail hour, bird keeper Meet & Greet, and a full dinner buffet that features a variety of different cuisines. There are also opportunities to bid on featured items during an entertaining live auction.

For the online auction, bidding began at 10:00 a.m. October 2, and closes at 8:00 p.m. October 14 during our Year of the Toucan event.

Bid on items like dining, sports or outdoor adventure packages, artwork, jewelry, and travel experiences. Early, online auction items include Shania Twain tickets, local restaurant gift cards, an autographed toucan photo collage by Joel Sartore, a picnic set, tickets to ECU Pirates football games, and a vintage Guinness Toucan “Beer Money” Box.

Some items that will only be available to bid on during the in-person LIVE auction at the event include a trip to Africa, lab-created diamond jewelry, a trip to England, a handmade quilt and pillow, and event options at Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Toad Hall and GoldenLEAF Room.

Click here to check out all the items up for bids! Be sure to check back in, as new items are being added before the live, in-person auction begins.

All proceeds from ticket sales and auctions support Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s conservation and education programs.

More about Year of the Toucan

At Sylvan Heights Bird Park, the Toucans can be found in the rainforest flora of our Wings of the Tropics aviary.

Toucans are most recognized for their large bills, which can be up to one-third of the bird’s total length. And though the Toucan bills may seen heavy, they are actually made of lightweight bone with a protective keratin seal.

Toucans have a saw-like edge on their bills, to help them grip their food before tossing it back to swallow. Their diets consist of fruit, insects, snakes, frogs and occasionally small mammals.

The wings of Toucans are round and shorter, and their tails are usually long. Combine these traits with the large bills and you begin to understand why Toucans are awkward fliers.

So, do you want to help celebrate these magnificent Toucans during Sylvan Height’s Year of the Toucan event?

Click here to learn more or buy tickets to join us for a night of fun!

Donate to Sylvan Heights Bird Park