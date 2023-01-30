Sylvan Heights Bird Park to host Birds, Brews & BBQ 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://www.shwpark.com/

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is hosting its Birds, Brews & BBQ 2023. Nothing complements great Eastern North Carolina BBQ better than North Carolina craft beer! Your ticket includes admission to Sylvan Heights Bird Park, plus games, music, and more!

Your event ticket also includes admission to Sylvan Heights Bird Park beginning at 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. You are welcome to come early, tour the park, then enjoy some great beer and BBQ!

Vote for the 2023 BBQ Champion!

BBQ competitors will compete to be BBQ cook-off champion. Guests are more than welcome to try them all and vote for your favorites while sampling beverages from NC craft brewers and distillers. Votes will be cast with dollar bills, and the BBQ cook with the most dollars in their voting box at the end of the night will win the prize.

If you would like to participate in this year’s event, please email our Events Coordinator at events@shwpark.com or call us at 252-826-3186.