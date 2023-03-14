STEM, Art, Earth Day, and Frogs: Check Out April’s Events at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://www.shwpark.com.

April’s event calendar at Sylvan Heights Bird Park is shaping up to be amazing!

Saturday, April 8, will feature a Book Reading by 10-year-old Ava, The S.T.E.M. Princess of the “Team Genius Squad” brand. She will share her story of overcoming academic and social challenges using S.T.E.M. activities, sharing and working with others. Her stories will help other children see that what makes them unique is what makes them special, and how that can help develop their life skills. Though free, pre-registration is required for attendees under the age of 18. Parents do not have to register.

On Saturday, April 15, learn how to draw our feathered friends during a Bird Sketching Workshop with artist Janie Johnson. Participants will have hands-on and structured guidance during the class which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Materials will be provided, but attendees may bring their own supplies if they so choose. The free sketching workshop is geared for adults and teens 16+. Pre-registration is required.

Come celebrate Earth Day at Sylvan Heights Bird Park on Saturday, April 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.! This might just be our biggest STEM celebration all year!

The celebration allows visitors the change to learn the uses and impacts of science in our daily lives by engaging in hands-on learning with local museums, universities, environmental organizations and STEM professionals. Learn about fossils, butterfly life cycles and much more! We’ll have fun science activities for all ages! The Earth Day Celebration is free with paid park admission or membership.

To finish out the month, on Saturday, April 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., join Sylvan Heights Bird Park for Save the Frogs Day! Frogs and amphibians have been declining worldwide at unprecedented rates. As part of the worldwide celebrations, Sylvan Heights will provide activities to encourage an understanding of amphibians and how to help their survival. The event is free with paid park admission or membership.

Learn more about these and other upcoming events on the Sylvan Heights Bird Park website.

