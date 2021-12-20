Spend National Bird Day at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://www.shwpark.com.

Where’s the best place to visit all the birds on today’s National Bird Day? Check out Sylvan Heights Bird Park!

Since at least 2002, January 5th has been reserved for the birds. To celebrate the feathered friends, you can go bird watching, learn new bird calls and even learn more about ongoing bird research projects.

Whether you’re an avid birder or a new to it, you can learn a lot about the world by listening to and watching birds in your daily life. Birds respond very quickly to changing conditions, so they can be good indicators of approaching storms or even just a breathing, healthy environment.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is designed to give visitors an unforgettable up-close experience with over 2,000 waterfowl, parrots, toucans, flamingos, and other exotic birds from around the world.

Open to the public since October 2006, the 18-acre facility features spacious, walk-through aviaries displaying birds from South America, North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

The aviaries are surrounded by tranquil gardens and lush natural areas, which enhance the beauty of the birds on exhibit and immerse visitors in native North Carolina wildlife habitat.

Celebrate National Bird Day January 5th with all our feathered friends at Sylvan Heights Bird Park!