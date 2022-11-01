Photographers: take your best shot at Sylvan Heights Bird Park this season!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://shwpark.com/

Sylvan Heights Bird Park provides unparalleled opportunities to get nose-to-beak with some of the world’s most spectacular species, and the fall and winter seasons bring prime conditions for wildlife photographers at Sylvan Heights Bird Park.

With colorful plumage and comical behavior, birds are popular subjects for photographers of any experience level. As temperatures drop, birds become more active, often practicing their elaborate courtship displays in anticipation of the coming spring. Many waterfowl species also molt into fresh, bright breeding plumage in early fall, giving photographers a chance to capture these birds looking their best. While a few tropical species like macaws and scarlet ibis may move indoors on the coldest of winter days, eastern North Carolina’s mild temperatures allow most of the birds at Sylvan Heights Bird Park to remain comfortable in their outdoor aviaries year-round, including the iconic American flamingos.

While Sylvan Heights Bird Park offers many great close-up photo opportunities for all visitors, some photographers may wish to take advantage of the park’s Photo Pass, which can be added to any Sylvan Heights membership. The Photo Pass gives photographers access to the park before public hours, plus unique photography vantage points. To learn more about the Photo Pass, visit https://shwpark.com/support-us/membership/for-photographers.html

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.shwpark.com.