Meet the Turkey from Down Under

With the holidays approaching, the humble domestic turkey will soon enter the spotlight as the symbol of Thanksgiving and the centerpiece on many family tables. The domestic turkey descended from the North American wild turkey, a species commonly seen in woodlands and fields here in Eastern North Carolina.

Across the world and below the equator, wild turkeys are quite different from our familiar fan-tailed variety. The Australian brush turkey belongs to a unique group of birds called Megapodes, which means “big foot”. Although they are one of the oldest ancestors of the North American wild turkey, their life strategy couldn’t be more different.

For a start, the brush turkey’s incubation technique resembles that of alligators and crocodiles rather than other birds. Instead of sitting on a nest and using body heat to incubate eggs, brush turkeys build their own “incubators” in the form of nest mounds. A male brush turkey will begin the nesting process by raking vegetation from the forest floor into a very large pile, which can reach more than 4 feet tall and 12 feet wide.

They say birds of a feather flock together, but the brush turkey didn’t get that memo. They are solitary birds, and do not form bonds with a mate. Once the male has finished his nest mound, he allows one or more females to deposit eggs into the center of the mound, then immediately chases them away. Egg laying is the females’ only involvement in the nesting process. As many as 50 brush turkey eggs from multiple females have been found in a single mound!

For seven weeks, the eggs “cook” inside what is essentially a giant compost heap. As the vegetation in the mound decomposes, it releases heat, incubating the eggs. The male turkey tends to the nest constantly, monitoring the internal temperature by sticking his heat-sensitive bill in the mound. If the mound becomes too cool, the male turkey will pile more vegetation over the top. If it is too warm, he will remove vegetation until the temperature is just right for the eggs.

Brush turkey chicks are born tough. They hatch fully feathered, and spend the first 24-48 hours of life digging their own way out of the soil and leaves using large, powerful feet. Unlike North American wild turkeys, which stay together in family groups, the adult brush turkeys play no role in rearing their hatchlings. As soon as the chicks emerge from the mound, they are completely independent and must learn to run, find food, and fly without the assistance or protection of their parents.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park recently contributed to scientific understanding of these unusual birds by providing genetic samples from the three Australian brush turkeys housed at the park. From these samples, researchers will be able to learn more about the brush turkey’s reproduction strategies and their relationship to other birds. Visitors to the park can see this peculiar cousin to the domestic turkey in the Australia aviary.