Meet the new flamingo chick at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

The newest resident of Sylvan Heights Bird Park has arrived, an American Flamingo chick! The chick, which hatched in the park’s Landing Zone aviary at the end of July, is now visible mixing with the flock while being closely observed by its parents.

Parent flamingos gather mud in their bills and build it into a two-foot-tall mound to use as a nest. Although a few sticks or feathers may occasionally be used in the nest-building process, mud is used most frequently. The female will deposit a solitary, chalky-white egg when the nest is ready in a little depression at the top of the mound.

Flamingo chicks often start exploring the surroundings outside of their nest mound 5 to 10 days after hatching. The chick will be raised by both parents, who will also give it a healthy crimson liquid called crop milk to drink. Before the chick is autonomous and able to eat on its own, the parents will provide care for it for around two to three months. In their first year, young flamingos have silvery-grey feathers, and it takes them more than two years to turn entirely pink.

