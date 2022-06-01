Join Summer Day Camps at Sylvan Heights Bird Park for Nature-Inspired Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://shwpark.com.

Your children can get immersed in nature this month at Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s summer day camps! The park’s educators offer exciting nature-themed summer day camp programs each year, and this year is no different.

Upcoming 2022 summer camps include:

Animal Adaptations - Shells, fur and feathers- oh my! Come and discover animals’ secrets to survival as we investigate animal adaptations. Ages 5-7 | June 15, 2022 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 8-10 | June 16, 2022 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avian Allies - Fly into the fascinating world of our feathery friends and discover what makes a bird a bird! Ages 5-7 | June 22, 2022 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 8-10 | June 23, 2022 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Slimy and Scaly - Explore the secret lives of frogs, snakes, gators, and more! Investigate how even the slimiest and scaliest creatures survive in the wild. Ages 5-7 | June 29, 2022 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 8-10 | June 30, 2022 | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Register your child for a summer adventure! Pre-registration is required. More information on the camp registration is available at https://shwpark.com/education/education-programs/summer-camps.html. Discounted registration rates are available for park members. Campers can register for one day or more than one, but participant counts are limited to 10 participants per camp.

These summer camps align with the many goals of Sylvan Heights Bird Park. In all we do, we hope to provide public education about the waterfowl of the world and the important role the many and varied species play in the ecosystem, as well as develop science curriculum-based programs for school children in an effort to expand their educational experiences.

Broaden your child’s nature knowledge this summer at Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s summer day camps!