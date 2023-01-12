Having fun with felt at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://www.shwpark.com/.

Come join Ashley Hamlet and Julie Connolly for a fun and creative workshop in felting!

This session is designed for ages 13 and up, and will focus on crafting two ornamental birds or Valentine’s Day themed pieces to take home with you.

All the materials you need will be provided – all you have to bring is your enthusiasm and imagination!

Pre-registration is required, so don’t miss out – come join the fun!