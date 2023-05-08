Fly into Fun at Local Wildlife Park’s 2023 Summer Camps

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://www.shwpark.com/

Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Summer Camp series is back with new day camps! The bird park’s educators offer exciting summer camps for kids who love birds and nature. These four-day-long camps provide an immersive and educational experience where campers can learn about different bird species, their habitats, and the importance of conservation efforts. With activities such as bird watching, nature walks, hands-on encounters with live birds, and engaging educational sessions, Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s summer camps are the perfect way for children to learn about and appreciate the beauty of birds and nature.

Join Sylvan Heights Bird Park for educational fun! Learn about birds, reptiles, animal adaptations, and silly science experiments. Camps for ages 5-7 are from June 6 at 9 am to June 9 at 1 pm and June 13 at 9 am to June 16 at 1 pm for ages 8-12. Campers may sign up for single or multiple days. Snacks are provided and campers will make a craft at camp to take home.

Members of Sylvan Heights Bird Park receive discounted registration. Visit Sylvan Heights Bird Park for more information or to register.