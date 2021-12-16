Check out the ‘Living Dinosaurs’ at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://www.shwpark.com.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park recently welcomed in some “living dinosaurs” to the park--Cassowary chicks.

The two chicks arrived at Sylvan in September, and staff at the park say the chicks may be as close as you can get to living dinosaurs. The Southern Cassowary chicks are a species often thought to have the strongest resemblance to ancient dinosaurs.

Cassowaries are members of the ratite group, which also includes ostriches, emus, rheas and kiwis.

When fully grown, these birds will stand around 5 feet tall, with black plumage, bright blue heads and necks, red wattles and large casques on the top of their heads. Like many species of birds, they reach maturity around 3 years old. The lifespan of Cassowaries can be between 50 to 60 years in expert care, but survival rates in the wild are not well documented.

The young cassowaries currently live next to the emu at Sylvan, but will soon have their own aviary on the other side of the park!

Cassowaries tend to “hiss and whistle” to communicate with each other. When threatened, they can clap their bills or “rumble.” The rumble is so low, and powerful, that wildlife specialists working with the birds report they can feel it in their bones.

Learn more about these cool chicks at https://www.shwpark.com, or stop by Sylvan Heights Bird Park to see them for yourself!