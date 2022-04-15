Check out the Exotic Flyers of the Birds of Paradise Aviary at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Check out the Exotic Flyers of the Birds of Paradise Aviary at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Plum-headed parakeets.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit shwpark.com.

Come and explore modern engineering practices used firsthand in aviary design and construction in our “Birds of Paradise” aviary.

Participants will be able to journey into the birds’ habitat and enjoy up-close encounters with colorful species like Plum-headed Parakeets, Nicobar Pigeons, and Green-naped Pheasant Pigeons.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park Curator, Dustin Foote, will be on hand to answer any questions in our new state-of-the-art exhibit. Participants will even receive mini-blueprints of the exhibit.

This event is free with paid park admission or membership. Get an entire overview of the park map here.

Do you want more information about the event? Contact Education Coordinator Julie Connoly at education@shwpark.com.