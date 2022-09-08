Celebrate the ‘Year of the Cassowary’ at Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Annual Fundraiser

Celebrate the ‘Year of the Cassowary’ at Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Annual Fundraiser

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cassowary/welcome.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s annual fundraiser is always for the birds! This year’s theme will shine a spotlight on one of the park’s newest species, the Southern Cassowary.

Our Year of the Cassowary event will be held on Saturday, October 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Event tickets include an open bar and cocktail hour, Cassowary keeper Meet & Greet, and a full dinner buffet that features a variety of different cuisines. There are also opportunities to bid on featured items during an entertaining live auction.

For the online auction, bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. October 3, and closes at 8:00 p.m. October 15 during our Year of the Cassowary event.

Bid on items like dining or outdoor adventure packages, artwork and travel experiences. Click here to check out all the items up for bids! Be sure to check back in, as new items are being added before the auction begins.

All proceeds from ticket sales and auctions support Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s conservation and education programs.

So, you might wonder, what exactly is a Cassowary? Check out this awesome picture!

Cassowaries are large, flightless birds native to tropical forests of New Guinea and northeastern Australia. They are members of the ratites Group, which also includes birds such as ostriches, emus, rheas and kiwis. They eat fruit, plants, small vertebrates and insects.

Similar to other members of their ratites group, adult cassowaries can reach heights of 5 to 6 feet, and many think they have a strong resemblance to ancient dinosaurs.

Click here to learn more about our event or buy tickets to join us for a night of fun celebrating the Southern Cassowary!

Donate to Sylvan Heights Bird Park