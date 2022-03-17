Celebrate Earth Day at Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit shwpark.com.

What a better way to celebrate Earth Day than among the birds and lovers of science at Sylvan Heights Bird Park!

The park is holding an Earth Day Celebration on April 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as an North Carolina Science Festival event. This year’s NCSciFest Theme is “Engineering Tomorrow.”

The event offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the uses and impacts of science in our daily lives by engaging in hands-on learning with local museums, universities, environmental organizations and STEM professionals.

Two special activities will highlight the day at Sylvan Heights: a Science Scavenger Hunt and a Bird Nest Engineering Challenge.

Science Scavenger Hunt

Visitors to the park will get a scavenger hunt card that will be used to gather stamps from each of the Earth Day vendors, listed below. Once the card is filled, it can be turned in at the Science Festival table, to receive a raffle ticket to win possible prizes! Three drawings will take place throughout the event.

Bird Nest Engineering Challenge

Help us celebrate the NCSciFest theme “Engineering Tomorrow” by putting your engineering skills to the test! As part of the North Carolina Science Festival, Sylvan Heights Bird Park will provide an activity table with an engineering focus designed to challenge participants through the connection of birds and bird nesting/habitats.

Using natural materials, participants will have the opportunity to design and construct a bird nest that can support three “eggs” (marbles). Guidance will be provided to those who need it, to better understand the awesome nest-building of birds.

Earth Day 2022 Exhibitors:

The Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences

ECU

Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge

Cashie Bee Club

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center

NC Fossil Museum

Backyard Butterflies

Nash Community College Biodiversity Center

Rock Museum at Kaye Lee’s Corner

Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s Earth Day Celebration is free with paid park admission or membership.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is proud to participate in the North Carolina Science Festival by presenting science programs and activities throughout the month of April!

For more information about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit shwpark.com.