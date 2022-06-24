Birds of a Feather: Interesting facts about Roseate Spoonbills

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sylvan Heights Bird Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sylvan Heights Bird Park, visit https://shwpark.com/

With bright pink plumage, stilt-like legs, and long necks, it’s easy to see why some may mistake the Roseate Spoonbill for a small flamingo. Although similar in color, Roseate Spoonbills are more closely related to ibis, pelicans, herons, and egrets than they are to flamingos. Learn more about this colorful wetland wader in today’s video Keeper Talk with aviculturist Zeek!

Rosette spoonbills can be found as far south, as Chile and Argentina. And as far north, as Texas and Florida, although they’ll occasionally make it all the way up right here into North Carolina, spoonbills, love wetland habitats, and it can often be found in sort of coastal estuary-type spaces, which are super important habitats for spoonbills and also for people they can minimize the damage from storms, such as hurricanes and tuna.

They get the pink coloration from the foods that they eat and they’ll get more vibrant pink as they get older. They’ll also lay their eggs once they’re three to four years old. And it’ll take them about a month to hatch out and another month before they’re old enough to leave the nest. And then another two to four weeks before they’re fully ready to fly.

So protecting the wetland habitats is super important for us. And it’s super important for the spoonbills that breed there. Right? There you go here at Sylvan Heights. We’ll hand rear some of our birds for any number of reasons. This spoonbill for example, is one that we hand weird hand-rearing the birds makes them more engaging with the general public whenever you come to visit the facility.

The next time you’re at Sylvan Heights walking through the south America aviator, keep an eye out for this spoon and bell and the other spoon bells that we have. Spoonbills, get their name from their bill, shaped like a spoon.

And they do that by sweeping their bill from side to side through the water.