Annual Fundraiser: Year of the Flamingo

Sponsored - October 23 | 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Sylvan Heights’ annual fundraiser is always for the birds! Enjoy a variety of delicious cuisines while bidding on incredible items in live and silent auctions. This year’s theme will shine a spotlight on the park’s fabulous flamingos! Guests will have a chance to experience and learn about these fascinating birds up close. Event proceeds support the conservation and education programs at Sylvan Heights Bird Park.

ONLINE AUCTION

Bid on incredible items, like doing packages, outdoor adventures, artwork, and travel experiences. Check back often as we update our item listings.

BIDDING ENDS OCT 23, 2021 | 8:00 P.M.

YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS.

Donations are the single most effective way to help Sylvan Heights Bird Park continue its mission of conservation and education. From propagating some of the world’s rarest bird species to providing hands-on environmental science classes for area students, your donation helps us do it all.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible.

Celebrate Sylvan Heights Bird Park’s 15th Anniversary Celebration with us!