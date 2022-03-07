Turkey Hunters: Compete for the Blue Jacket at the 2nd Annual Strut Masters Championship

Sponsored - The second annual Strut Masters Championship presented by Leupold is currently accepting registrations for the April 9th event This high-level event is open to both amateur and professional turkey hunters across North Carolina and beyond. All participating teams must be registered by April 2nd, 2022. The event will feature two-man teams which will compete for a $15,000 cash grand prize along with the coveted blue jacket. A total of $30,000, along with many other awards, will be awarded for the hunt.

Bird weigh-ins will begin at 8am and run through 5:30pm with the awards ceremony for the winning teams set to begin at 6pm. At the time, the presentation of the coveted NC Strut Masters blue jacket ceremony will take place. Live entertainment by Mikele Buck, Nate Hosie and some surprise music artist will begin at 6:30pm.

Industry celebrities who will be on hand include:

· Nate Hosie – professional hunter and song writer on Outdoor Channel’s Headhunters TV

· Randy Birdsong with Headhunters TV

· Phillip Culpepper with Hunt Club TV

· Michael Waddell - Champion Turkey Caller, television host and Face of Bone Collector

· Hal Shaffer with Drop Zone on Outdoor Channel

· Nick Mundt – Co-host of Michael Waddell’s Bone Collector

The proceeds from the Strut Masters event go to help fund the NC Pirate Classic, which was founded in 2016. The NC Pirate Classic is a nationally-branded youth hunt that allows kids from all over North Carolina to experience the sport of turkey hunting with numerous organizations such as NWTF, NC DNR, and Angels in Camo. They are paired with adult hunters who look to pass the love for hunting and the outdoors to the next generation.

The weigh-in and event location will take place at R.A. Farms located at 39 Vandiford Thomas Road, Farmville, NC 27828. Visit www.ncstrutmasters.com to register your team, view prizes, sponsors and see a complete list of event details. You can also find up to the minute event information through the Strut Masters Facebook page.