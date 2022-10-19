Looking for work? Sara Lee Bakery is hiring!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sara Lee Bakery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sara Lee Bakery, visit https://saraleefrozenbakery.com/

We’re here to make life’s moments a little sweeter. Our team is on a journey to become the world’s most beloved bakery, and we have a clear perspective on how we will achieve that. Seven core values that guide what we do and how we treat each other. We believe that our Purpose, Vision, and Values combined with our people are the key ingredients to our success.

The Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Experience.

There’s never been a better time to join Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. As we pursue our vision of becoming the world’s most beloved bakery, we are looking for people who:

Live for food

Have an entrepreneurial spirit

Believe there’s always a better way

Are excited about the challenge of a blank page daring you to write on it

Will bring the best of their unique points of difference to make our team stronger

We’re looking for 20 people to fill our full-time General Production position. The General Production position is entry-level paying $16.16/hour. Team Member assists in all phases of production, preparation, and/or packaging of the product, providing general help/labor where needed. Duties include, but are not limited to lifting pans, pushing racks, placing product on moving conveyers, taking product off conveyors, stacking boxes, and cleaning floors/pans/and buckets. Team Member must be willing to be flexible in job assignment, as the purpose of General Help/Labor is to rotate to different areas as determined by a number of factors, including but not limited to product being run, employee absenteeism, machinery issues, etc. Team Member works with others as a team to complete tasks efficiently, ensure the line is ready to start and minimize downtime.

Come join us at Sara Lee Bakery in Tarboro, where life’ sweetest moments are made. Apply now for the General Production position.