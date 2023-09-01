Rocky Mount Event Center to Sponsor Veteran Sports Tournament

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rocky Mount Event Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rocky Mount Event Center, visit https://rockymountevents.com/.

Back for year three at the Rocky Mount Event Center, which is managed by, The Sports Facilities Companies, will return with its 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Saturday, September 9. Participants will include men and women, Veterans, Adults and High School athletes with physical disabilities in the street ball game of 3 on 3. Athletes with physical disabilities will hit the hardwood for a fastpaced, full day of wheelchair basketball competition. For a unique twist for the 2023 event, Bridge II Sports will host the first ever National 3 x 3 event for women wheelchair basketball players. Women athletes will join the organization in Rocky Mount to compete in a high energy event, showcasing their amazing athleticism, in a tough competition that will keep guests engaged.

Bridge II Sports is a North Carolina based non-profit organization dedicated to developing and implementing opportunities for youth, adults, and Veterans with physical disabilities to realize their potential through sports participation. Through sports programming, special events, awareness initiatives and team development, Bridge II Sports empowers persons with physical disabilities to “Find the Player Within” and challenge perceptions of disability. It is the power of adapted sports that builds healthy bodies, minds, impacting the community with strength.

Bridge II Sports Founder and CEO, Ashley Thomas had this to say about the life changing event, “Creating hope gives life when recovering from injury, and when living life with disability. Bridge II Sports create hope and opportunities. The Rocky Mount Event Center is perfect for adapted sports events like the 3 x 3 wheelchair basketball competitions. I am thrilled to be able to host this with the lovely community of Rocky Mount. The success of this event is a culmination of quality programing, a state of the art accessible venue, and good people behind it! We could not do it without the team!”

As host sponsor for three consecutive years along with other sponsors, MetLife, Wells Fargo, RTI, and the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Rocky Mount venue which has already hosted 21 major AAU sporting tournaments in 2023, looks forward to welcoming 35 participating Veterans and non-Veterans from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Illinois, Texas and Arizona to play in the 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. The 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with free admission to the public for everyone to come cheer these athletes on. The community will be invited to try wheelchair basketball at 3:00 pm before the final Men verses Women 3 on 3.

The Rocky Mount Event Center opened October 2018 and is managed by the industry-leading sport facility management firm, The Sports Facilities Companies.