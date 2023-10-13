Come Enjoy Some Family Fun at Spooktacular Oktoberfest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rocky Mount Event Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rocky Mount Event Center, visit https://rockymountevents.com/.

Get your costumes ready for Rocky Mount Event Center’s annual Spooktacular Oktoberfest packed with so much family fun! The Spooktacular Oktoberfest is Saturday October 21st at 3p until 7p at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

The first 150 kids will receive a Halloween bucket with treats, but kids must be present and in costumes. Come enjoy bounce house fun, slides, human foosball, face painting, balloon art, pictures with characters, hayrides, live music, 360 photo booth and delicious food from our concessions. Rocky Mount Event Center will also offer a toddler zone. Top the night off with a great time trick or treating!

To add to the fun, roller skating will be available from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm with a small fee of $10.00. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair! Game Day Adventure and Arcade will also be open for patrons of any age to enjoy.

To participate in all activities a waiver must be completed. To assist in moving the line faster, we ask that you complete the waiver and bring it with you the day of the event. You do have the option to complete a waiver at the venue when you arrive at the event.

Come out and celebrate the Spooktacular Oktoberfest; fun will be had by all!