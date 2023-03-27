Attention New Brides! Ready your taste buds for the Taste & Tour at River Dunes!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of River Dunes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about River Dunes, visit https://www.riverdunesbride.com/.

Are you close to walking down the aisle, having your veil lifted, and saying “I Do”? Come on down to River Dunes for the Taste & Tour where you’ll have the opportunity to rub elbows with the best in food and fun as you prepare for your special day!

The Taste & Tour starts on April 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Oriental, NC.

Come see all River Dunes has to offer in multiple venues, amazing food and drinks. and lovely accommodations for the perfect destination wedding.

Multiple vendors will be present to make the day even easier and stress-free.

However, spaces are limited, so sign up early if you wish to attend!

If you want to know more, visit https://www.riverdunesbride.com for more information and get yourself set up to attend. We’ll see you on April 15!