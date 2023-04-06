Local Attorney Supporting Law Enforcement United-Team Greenville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com

We are excited to feature our April winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Law Enforcement United- Team Greenville.

Law Enforcement United is the national organization that is founded upon and committed to honoring officers who have died in the line of duty, and ensuring that their surviving family is supported and not forgotten. The various LEU team members are composed of Law Enforcement Officers, Survivors, and Civilian supporters who have made it their mission to honor the fallen and remember the survivors. LEU teams do several fundraisers that support events near and dear to their organization such as Cops Kids Camp, The Road to Hope, Concerns of Police Survivors, The Officer Down Memorial Page, and Spirit of Blue Foundation and many others.

Law Enforcement United- Team Greenville started in 2015 and now has members from Greenville PD, Winterville PD, Wilson PD, New Bern PD and Goldsboro PD. This year’s 500 mile ride is scheduled for the beginning of May and the team will finish in Washington DC to mark the beginning of Police Week 2023.

Visit our winner online to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization. Stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares each month with Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm.