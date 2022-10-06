Local Attorney Supporting Breast Cancer Warriors

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com

We are excited to feature our October winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Louetta Roberts Hemby Breast Cancer Foundation.

Louetta Roberts Hemby lost her life to breast cancer at the tender age of 38. In 2016, her granddaughter, Lekeisha Fields, was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. It became Lekeisha’s personal mission to make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and to be of support in any way possible to those she encounters. The Louetta Roberts Hemby Breast Cancer Foundation was created to fulfill this mission in March of 2019.

The nonprofit has a network of survivors who volunteer their time to support current breast cancer warriors by sharing their experiences, answering questions and simply checking in on them and being their friend. The nonprofit also provides resources and information with not only breast cancer patients but also caregivers as well as those who are simply seeking information about breast cancer. The mission is to support breast cancer patients in our community and together Louetta Roberts Hemby Breast Cancer Foundation is making a difference.

It is with great sadness that the Louetta Roberts Hemby Breast Cancer Foundation announces the passing of its founder, Lekeisha Fields. Keisha passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on October 2, 2022. Her sister, Kimberly, shared “it was Keisha’s wish that the work of this foundation continues to serve breast cancer warriors and survivors. We are determined to put our hands to the work that meant so much to her.”

