Local Attorney Making A Difference For Sick and Injured Children

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our May winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Children’s Miracle Network, locally raising money to support ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital, located at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Every year, the 170 member hospitals that makeup Children’s Miracle Network treat 10 million children for every disease and injury imaginable. Children’s hospitals provide state-of-the-art care, life-saving research, and preventative education for children 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Children’s Miracle Network was founded with two simple goals. The first is to help as many children as possible by raising funds for children’s hospitals. The second is to keep those funds in the community in which they were raised to help local children.

100% of the money raised by our local Children’s Miracle Network program stays right here in eastern North Carolina to support the children’s hospital and the 29 counties it serves. Last year alone, Maynard Children’s Hospital had over 54,000 pediatric visits, treating children with all types of illnesses and injuries, including cancer, heart, muscular, birth defects, prematurity, and traumatic injuries.

Visit our winner online to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with the Ricci Law Firm.