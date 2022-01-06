Local Attorney Making a Difference in Pitt County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit http://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our January winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is JOY Soup Kitchen.

JOY Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit organization in Pitt County. Their primary focus is to deal with food insecurity by providing meals to the poor and homeless in the community. JOY Soup Kitchen is the only place in Greenville that prepares and serves free, nutritious, hot midday & evening meals to address this essential need. Their patrons represent people from all demographics as we do not discriminate based on race, age, and ethnicity, or underlying health conditions. For some, this may be their only meal of the day and JOY Soup Kitchen is proud to be able to serve that individual that meal.

JOY is currently serving over 3,900 meals per month to individuals and families with children, many of whom have been affected by the economic downturn in Pitt Co. The nonprofit served 32,752 meals during 2020 and over 40,000 meals in 2021. They are always welcoming volunteers who want to work hard and make people smile. If you are interested in volunteering please call 252-561-7519 between 8:30A and 10A Monday- Friday.

Visit JOY Soup Kitchen’s website for updates and information on how to donate, volunteer or receive assistance. Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm.