Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Awaken Coffee.

Awaken Coffee by Lives of Purpose is a nonprofit that exists to provide an outstanding coffee product while enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by training them for employment. The nonprofit is currently raising fund to help open its new coffee shop. The coffee shop will be located on the corner of Evans and West 14th Street at 101 W. 14th Street, Greenville inside the Heart for ENC Nonprofit Business Center.

Carol Preston, Awaken Coffee co-founder and president, shared that nearly 80% of disabled people in the country are unemployed. In Pitt County, 60% of disabled people are without jobs. That’s a big reason why the founders of Awaken Coffee knew it was impo

rtant for this business to open within the community.

As a nonprofit, they rely on our community for financial and physical support. Join the Ricci Law Firm to help offer hope and change lives for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities through employment by donating or volunteering.

Visit Awaken Coffee’s website for updates and information on how to donate, volunteer or to order coffee online. Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm.