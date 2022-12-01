Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our December winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Riley’s Army.

Riley’s Army is a non-profit 501C3 organization with the mission of providing support to children with cancer as well as their families in Eastern North Carolina. Riley’s Army started in April 2008 in honor of the ‘’army’' of volunteers who came together to support Riley and her family during her battle with pediatric cancer. The nonprofit’s mission will be accomplished by organizing volunteers to provide individualized support for the family to maintain a healthy home environment. Providing educational, financial, and logistical support for the children and family as they navigate along the difficult path of childhood cancer treatment. Most importantly, the nonprofit wants to raise awareness of pediatric cancer and advocate for patient centered care.

Riley’s Army invites you to can kick off the holiday season with Santa Dash 5k. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member. The race will be on December 11th at 2 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common. You can register here. Registration includes a race t-shirt, awards, food, and fun for the whole family. NC Offroad will be there with over 100 offroad vehicles and jeeps decked out in the holiday spirit.

Visit our winner online to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization.