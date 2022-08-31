Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our September winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is HeARToscope.

HeARToscope is a nonprofit agency that uses art as a tool for social justice and provides underserved communities the opportunity to be exposed to the arts cultures. Underserved communities are plagued with poverty, trauma, and alienation. This creates a socially toxic environment. This threatens residents’ well-being, survival, and loss of faith in the possibilities that await them. Outcomes for children who grow up in these communities include education failure, depression and other mental illnesses, poverty, incarceration, drug, and alcohol addiction and even early death. Art is a tool that has been used as a component of recovery from traumatic stress and to reassert a sense of hope, which is needed in these communities. HeARToscope is proud to be a resource in ENC.

HeARToscope CEO, Deborah Sheppard, who has degrees in psychology and sociology and is certified as a therapeutic art life coach, advocates for education, creativity, and healing. The organization has a lot of upcoming projects and will be hosting HeART Pop-Ups in the West Greenville area. These Pop-Ups are a way for this community to gain exposure to the arts and will include mini art festivals, art exhibitions, arts and crafts workshops, mini-concerts and more. Donating to HeARToscope creates more opportunities for the arts in West Greenville and beyond while allowing a safe place to create for children.

Visit HeARToscope to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization or donate today!