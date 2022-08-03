Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our August winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Gabby’s Legacy Organization.

Gabriella, known as Gabby, was an active, honest, energetic, and people-loving young girl who enjoyed playing games, dancing, spending time with family and friends, and entertaining anyone who would watch her. In 2015, she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. Like many children who endure cancer, Gabby completed numerous treatments throughout her journey. She received support from charitable organizations and her family and friends through it all.

This support led Gabby in 2018, along with a team of supporters, to begin planning a charitable organization aimed at giving back to cancer patients like herself. During the planning phase, Gabby’s cancer returned, and in 2019, Gabby succumbed to her battle with cancer. Inspired to continue Gabby’s legacy, her family and supporters created Gabby’s Legacy Organization as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit in her memory in May 2021, with a renewed focus on supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Gabby’s Legacy Organization’s (GLO) mission is to support patients and their families throughout their entire journey by bringing awareness of pediatric cancer’s impact and providing practical, emotional, and financial support.

Visit Gabby’s Legacy Organization to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization or donate today!