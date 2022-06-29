Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - We are excited to feature our July winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.

Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2020 by Sherri Moore and Ashlyn Batten. It is their vision to use equine assisted activities and therapies of many different varieties to enhance the lives of people with disabilities in and around Pitt County, NC. The organization works with those with physical, cognitive or emotional disabilities to help them gain confidence, coordination, strength and social skills through the involvement in equine assisted activities and therapies in order for them to thrive in everyday activities.

As a non-profit organization MMTHC relies on our community for support, both in manpower and through monetary donations. As of June 2020, we are a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Int’l) member center. Our staff includes three PATH Int’l Certified Therapeutic Riding instructors, a PATH Int’l Certified Interactive Vaulting Instructor, PATH Int’l Registered Therapist and a PATH Int’l Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning. MMTHC offers a wide range of programs including therapeutic riding, interactive vaulting, hippotherapy, ground school, equine assisted learning (EAL) and equine facilitated psychotherapy (EFP). It is the nonprofit’s mission to have a wide variety of programs in order to serve as many people in our community as possible.

