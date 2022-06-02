Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our June winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Backpack Blessings.

Backpack Blessings is a Christian organization serving God in eastern North Carolina by feeding children who suffer from food insecurity in their homes that was formed in December 2012. The nonprofit is partnered with area churches and businesses to provide supplemental food for students in Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties and provides about 850 students with weekend food bags. The nonprofit’s goal is to stand in the gap between kids and hunger whenever they are away from the safety new of the Child Nutrition Programs in their schools.

Backpack Blessings provides a weekend “snack bag” of individually wrapped, kid-friendly foods for at-risk kids to take home with them on the weekends. Backpack Blessings also provides monthly food boxes for families in the summer and a holiday meal box when the children are out of school for Christmas break.

Backpack Blessings