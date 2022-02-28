Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our March winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is the Hunter Nelson’s 2022 Students of the Year Campaign by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

We are excited to feature Hunter Nelson and his fundraising campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Hunter is a sophomore at J.H. Rose in Greenville, NC and is a candidate in the 2022 Students of the Year Campaign by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The Students of the Year Campaign is a 7-week fundraising event in which high school students from around the country compete to raise as much money as possible. All the money raised will help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) fund new cancer research and provide resources to blood cancer patients and their families.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services. LLS is dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers. Join the Ricci Law Firm to help offer support by donating to Hunter’s Hunt for a Cure campaign.

