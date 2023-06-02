Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our June winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Scarlet Oak Farms in Ayden, NC.

Scarlet Oak Farms was founded in 2018 by a couple of animal advocates in Ayden, North Carolina after learning the harsh realities of shelter adoptions and that our area was inundated with stray and relinquished animals. By partnering with local shelters, Scarlet Oak Farms formed to rescue as many homeless and stray hounds as possible. With their network of volunteer advocates, veterinarians, and donors Scarlet Oak Farms can rescue numerous animals in our area every year.

Scarlet Oak Farms was fully incorporated by the state of North Carolina and organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes of companion animal rescue. The organization is not-for-profit and obtained 501(c)(3) status from the IRS in 2018.

Scarlet Oak Farms has successfully rescued animals from Pitt County, Craven County, and Beaufort County shelters. They work to take hound breeds specifically whose time has expired in the shelter’s care and are at risk of being immediately euthanized. While they are mindful of not overextending themselves, they take in as many rescues as possible while ensuring that all animals in their care are receiving proper medical attention, rehabilitation, and respect.

