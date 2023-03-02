Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our March winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Wilson County Partnership for Children in Wilson, NC.

Wilson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization led by local volunteers, designed to provide Smart Start programs and services for families and children in Wilson. The organization’s mission is to support the development of young children and families in Wilson County through collaborative, community-based programs focusing on health, family support services, and quality education.

Smart Start is a comprehensive public-private initiative to help all North Carolina’s children enter school healthy and ready to succeed. Smart Start programs and services provide children under age five access to high-quality and affordable childcare, health care, and other critical services. The Wilson County Partnership for Children envisions a partnership in which the Wilson County community joins hands with families so that every child under the age of five is cared for by loving, competent adults, helped to stay healthy and safe, given opportunities to learn, create, and enjoy life, and enters school prepared to be successful.

Visit our winner online to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization. Stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares each month with Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm.