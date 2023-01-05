Local Attorney Making A Difference In Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our January winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Paws and Love.

Paws and Love is a non-profit 501C3 organization located in Beaufort County but serves all communities in Eastern NC. While the organization may be small, but they are trying to make a BIG difference in the world and are funded solely through the kindness of fellow animal advocates and the community. Paws and Love’s mission is three-fold:

· To provide life-long care for the cats within their sanctuary

· To find loving homes for adoptable and works cats; and

· To support the health and wellbeing of local feral colony cats through TNR (trap-neuter-release) and vaccination programs.

Paws and Love began in 2015 because of the need to provide a safe permanent home to a group of community cats in NC. They took in displaced cats and had them spayed/neutered, combo tested for FIV and FeLV, and vaccinated for rabies and FVRCP. The cats were then released into a safe environment where they are now provided with quality food, medical care, shelter, and lots of love. Some of our cats are well socialized and can be adopted, others have had limited or no human contact and they prefer to live a “feral” life. The organization has since closed the private sanctuary to intakes so that they can provide the best care for the living there and so they can focus on a very important task - spaying/neutering cats within our Eastern NC. Paws and Love is committed to spreading awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering cats through low cost clinics throughout our community. Together we can stop unwanted litters, and work to keep community cats safe.

Visit our winner online to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization or click here to donate to Paws and Love.