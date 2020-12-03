Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities for the Holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our December winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is The Great Toy Takeaway.

Bailey’s Great Toy Takeaway is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2014 by Bailey Bliven. At five years old, Bailey helped serve 100 families the first Christmas. Over the years the event has grown so much and with the help of many volunteers The Great Toy Takeaway served over 600 families last year.

The organization works hard each holiday season to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas tree. This year it has been harder than ever due to COVID19. The organization is unique as they accept and encourage the donation of gently used toys. Donations are being accepted until Thursday, December 10th. Your donations can n be dropped off at Ricci Law Firm, Eastern Plumbing, Sound Feet Shoes, Matt Smith: Allstate Insurance and Speedways across Pitt Co.

Visit their website https://greattoytakeaway.org/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support the nonprofit organization.

