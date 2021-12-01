Local attorney making a difference in our communities for the holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit RicciLawNC.com.

We are excited to feature our December winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is The Great Toy Takeaway.

Bailey’s Great Toy Takeaway is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2014 by Bailey Bliven. At five years old, Bailey helped serve 100 families the first Christmas. Over the years the event has grown so much and with the help of many volunteers The Great Toy Takeaway is able to serve hundreds of families. The 8th annual Great Toy Takeaway will be help December 18th and 19th in Greenville at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

The organization works hard each holiday season to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas tree. This year it has been hard due to COVID19. The organization is unique as they accept and encourage the donation of gently used toys. Donations are being accepted until Wednesday, December 15th. Your donations can be dropped off at Ricci Law Firm, Eastern Plumbing, Sound Feet Shoes, Matt Smith: Allstate Insurance, Hardee Recycling, Space Cadets and Speedways across Pitt Co.

Visit their Facebook page for updates and information on how to donate or receive assistance this holiday season https://www.facebook.com/ToyTakeAway Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm. https://www.riccilawnc.com/.