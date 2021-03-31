Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our April winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Cause-N-Dog Rescue.

Cause-N-Dog Rescue is a nonprofit dog rescue located in Snow Hill, North Carolina. In 2012 the mother/daughter duo, Cathy and Tyra, started helping rescues in the area. A couple years later they decided to become their own rescue, Cause-N-Dog Rescue. After the passing of her mother, Tyra carries on the legacy in honor of her mother. Tyra said “Working in rescue was supposed to be a part-time commitment, but it became a life-long journey. I’m so fortunate to be able to impact the lives of these unfortunate souls, all while working alongside with some of the most passionate, driven and dedicated volunteers, advocates and rescuers.”

Help support Cause-N-Dog's mission by visiting their website to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support the nonprofit organization. The organization is always looking for fosters, sponsors and volunteers to help.

