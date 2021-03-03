Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our March winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is The Kelly Children’s Home.

The Kelly Children’s Home is a non-profit providing residential care and love to foster children in North Carolina. The founders, Alexis and Josh Kelly, adopted a child from foster care in 2016, and during that time learned of the significant need for foster parents in North Carolina. Alexis and Josh spent the next few years developing a business plan and searching for the right property to develop the first children’s group home in Beaufort County, North Carolina. In 2020, the non-profit took off and they have now purchased a property in Washington, NC that will provide residential group housing to foster kids ages 12-18, and their siblings.

Help support The Kelly Children’s Home mission of providing residential care and love to foster children in our local communities. Visit their website https://thekellychildrenshome.org/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support the nonprofit organization.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm. https://www.riccilawnc.com/